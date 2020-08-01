Chemours Co is Among the Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (CC, HUN, EMN, DOW, DD)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Chemours Co ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 33.9%. Huntsman Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 13.4%. Eastman Chemical ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.4%.

Dow Chemical Co follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.5%, and Du Pont (Ei) rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Du Pont (Ei). Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Du Pont (Ei) in search of a potential trend change.