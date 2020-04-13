Chemours Co is Among the Companies in the Diversified Chemicals Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (CC, EMN, LXU, DOW, HUN)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Chemours Co ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.38. Following is Eastman Chemical with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.85. Lsb Indus Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.15.

Dow Chemical Co follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 26.27, and Huntsman Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 22.43.

