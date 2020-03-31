Chegg Inc has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Education Services Industry (CHGG, LRN, DV, HMHC, STRA)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Chegg Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 38.4%. K12 Inc is next with a sales growth of 181.3%. Devry Education ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 192.9%.

Houghton Mifflin follows with a sales growth of 253.7%, and Strayer Educatio rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 312.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Strayer Educatio on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $156.55. Since that call, shares of Strayer Educatio have fallen 19.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.