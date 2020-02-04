Chegg Inc has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Education Services Industry (CHGG, ABCD, BFAM, STRA, APEI)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 34.5%. Following is Cambium Learning with a future earnings growth of 20.5%. Bright Horizons ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 14.1%.

Strayer Educatio follows with a future earnings growth of 10.9%, and American Public rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 9.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Strayer Educatio. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Strayer Educatio in search of a potential trend change.