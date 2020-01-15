Chegg Inc is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CHGG, ABCD, HMHC, UTI, APEI)
Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Chegg Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.57. Cambium Learning is next with a sales per share of $3.41. Houghton Mifflin ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $11.42.
Universal Technical Institute Inc follows with a sales per share of $12.78, and American Public rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $18.36.
