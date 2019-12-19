Chegg Inc is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (CHGG, HMHC, ABCD, LRN, APEI)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Chegg Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.25. Houghton Mifflin is next with a FCF per share of $0.62. Cambium Learning ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.67.

K12 Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.06, and American Public rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.28.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of K12 Inc on April 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.96. Since that call, shares of K12 Inc have fallen 38.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.