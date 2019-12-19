Chegg Inc is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (CHGG, HMHC, ABCD, LRN, APEI)
Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Chegg Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.25. Houghton Mifflin is next with a FCF per share of $0.62. Cambium Learning ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.67.
K12 Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.06, and American Public rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.28.
