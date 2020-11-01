Chefs Warehouse has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Food Distributors Industry (CHEF, SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 75.79. Following is Sysco Corp with a a P/E ratio of 30.71. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 20.41.

Spartannash Co follows with a a P/E ratio of 6.35, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 3.10.

