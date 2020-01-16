Chefs Warehouse has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Food Distributors Industry (CHEF, SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 41.22. Following is Sysco Corp with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.72. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.90.

Spartannash Co follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.66, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.61.

