Chefs Warehouse has the Highest EPS Growth in the Food Distributors Industry (CHEF, ANDE, UNFI, SYY, SPTN)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a EPS growth of 337,368.4%. Following is Andersons Inc with a EPS growth of 123,333.3%. United Natural ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,940.7%.

Sysco Corp follows with a EPS growth of 4,411.8%, and Spartannash Co rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,133.8%.

