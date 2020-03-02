Cheesecake Facto Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.54%

Cheesecake Facto (NASDAQ:CAKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.80 to a high of $38.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.09 on volume of 184,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cheesecake Facto have traded between a low of $35.83 and a high of $51.15 and are now at $38.26, which is 7% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cheesecake Facto and will alert subscribers who have CAKE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.