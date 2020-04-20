Cheesecake Facto Rises 7.43% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Cheesecake Facto (NASDAQ:CAKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.70 to a high of $20.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.20 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cheesecake Facto has traded in a range of $14.52 to $51.15 and is now at $20.11, 38% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cheesecake Facto and will alert subscribers who have CAKE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.