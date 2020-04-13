Chatham Lodging has the Best Relative Performance in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (CLDT , XHR , APLE , RLJ , HST )

We looked at the Hotel & Resort REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT ) ranks first with a gain of 14.74%; Xenia Hotels & R (NYSE:XHR ) ranks second with a gain of 11.73%; and Apple Hospitalit (NYSE:APLE ) ranks third with a gain of 11.33%.

Rlj Lodging Trus (NYSE:RLJ ) follows with a gain of 9.90% and Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.77%.

