Chatham Lodging Falls 3.64% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.21 to a high of $13.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.39 on volume of 74,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Chatham Lodging on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.97. Since that call, shares of Chatham Lodging have fallen 19.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chatham Lodging have traded between a low of $13.39 and a high of $20.66 and are now at $13.75, which is 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.