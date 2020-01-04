Charter Commun-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.87%

Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $413.39 to a high of $434.83. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $434.90 on volume of 618,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Charter Commun-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $546.54 and a 52-week low of $343.15 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $428.39 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

