Charter Commun-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.06%

Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $522.69 to a high of $527.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $521.69 on volume of 608,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Charter Commun-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $527.60 and a 52-week low of $287.31 and are now trading 85% above that low price at $532.72 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.