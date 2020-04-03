Charter Commun-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.91%

Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $498.81 to a high of $511.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $509.88 on volume of 654,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Charter Commun-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $546.54 and a 52-week low of $335.53 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $509.52 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

