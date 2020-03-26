Charter Commun-A Rises 5.99% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $422.05 to a high of $451.13. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $404.56 on volume of 990,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Charter Commun-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $546.54 and a 52-week low of $343.15 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $446.27 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

