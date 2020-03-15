Charter Commun-A has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CHTR, LBRDA, LBRDK, LORL, DISH)
Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Charter Commun-A ranks lowest with a ROE of 1,681.1%. Liberty Br-A is next with a ROE of 2,141.1%. Liberty Br-C ranks third lowest with a ROE of 2,141.1%.
Loral Space & Co follows with a ROE of 2,575.4%, and Dish Network-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 3,349.3%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Charter Commun-A and will alert subscribers who have CHTR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest return on equity charter commun-a liberty br-a liberty br-c loral space & co dish network-a