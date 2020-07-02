Charter Commun-A has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CHTR, LBRDA, DISH, CMCSA, LORL)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Charter Commun-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.60. Liberty Br-A is next with a a price to book ratio of 2.31. Dish Network-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.35.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.95, and Loral Space & Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.77.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dish Network-A on November 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Dish Network-A have risen 4.9%. We continue to monitor Dish Network-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.