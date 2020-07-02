Charter Commun-A has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CHTR, LBRDA, DISH, CMCSA, LORL)
Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Charter Commun-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.60. Liberty Br-A is next with a a price to book ratio of 2.31. Dish Network-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.35.
Comcast Corp-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.95, and Loral Space & Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.77.
