Charter Commun-A has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CHTR, LBRDA, DISH, CMCSA, LORL)
Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Charter Commun-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.51. Liberty Br-A is next with a a price to book ratio of 2.17. Dish Network-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.27.
Comcast Corp-A follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.97, and Loral Space & Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.65.
