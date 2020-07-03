Charter Commun-A has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CHTR, DISH, CMCSA, CABO, GNCMA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Charter Commun-A ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.2. Following is Dish Network-A with a a current ratio of 0.7. Comcast Corp-A ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7.

Cable One Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.4, and Gen Comm-A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

