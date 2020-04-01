Charter Commun-A has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CHTR, MSGN, CABO, CMCSA, LBRDA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Charter Commun-A ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 74.0%. Following is Msg Networks- A with a projected earnings growth of 51.8%. Cable One Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 42.7%.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 21.3%, and Liberty Br-A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 18.0%.

