Charter Commun-A Falls 5.09% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $426.23 to a high of $441.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $460.36 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Charter Commun-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $546.54 and a 52-week low of $336.04 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $428.48 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Charter Commun-A and will alert subscribers who have CHTR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.