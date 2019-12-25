Charter Commun-A is Among the Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (CHTR, CABO, CMCSA, DISH, LORL)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Charter Commun-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Cable One Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 1.7%. Comcast Corp-A ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.8%.

Dish Network-A follows with a an earnings yield of 6.6%, and Loral Space & Co rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.6%.

