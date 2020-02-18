Chart Industries is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GTLS , XYL , SNA , DOV , ITT )

We looked at the Industrial Machinery industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS ) ranks first with a gain of 5.95%; Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL ) ranks second with a gain of 1.25%; and Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA ) ranks third with a gain of 0.59%.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV ) follows with a gain of 0.25% and Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.19%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Xylem Inc on January 6th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $79.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Xylem Inc have risen 11.0%. We continue to monitor Xylem Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.