Ch Robinson has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (CHRW, EXPD, RLGT, HUBG, ECHO)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Ch Robinson ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 706.0%. Following is Expeditors Intl with a EPS growth of 1,665.7%. Radiant Logistic ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,818.2%.

Hub Group-A follows with a EPS growth of 2,379.6%, and Echo Global Logi rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,425.4%.

