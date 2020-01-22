Ch Robinson is Among the Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (CHRW, EXPD, RLGT, HUBG, ECHO)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Ch Robinson ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 706.0%. Expeditors Intl is next with a EPS growth of 1,665.7%. Radiant Logistic ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,818.2%.

Hub Group-A follows with a EPS growth of 2,379.6%, and Echo Global Logi rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,425.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Echo Global Logi. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Echo Global Logi in search of a potential trend change.