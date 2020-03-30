Cf Industries Ho has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (CF, UAN, SMG, MOS, MON)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Cf Industries Ho ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.4 million. Following is CVR Partners LP with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Scotts Miracle ranks third highest with a an RPE of $996,000.

Mosaic Co/The follows with a an RPE of $914,000, and Monsanto Co rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $712,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monsanto Co on April 9th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $122.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Monsanto Co have risen 4.8%. We continue to monitor Monsanto Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.