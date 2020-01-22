Cf Industries Ho Falls 4.09% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Cf Industries Ho (NYSE:CF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.99 to a high of $44.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.21 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cf Industries Ho share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.90 and a high of $55.15 and are now at $42.67, 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cf Industries Ho on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.62. Since that call, shares of Cf Industries Ho have fallen 3.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.