Cf Industries Ho (CF) Breaks Through Resistance at $38.60

Shares of Cf Industries Ho (NYSE:CF) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $38.37 today and have reached the first resistance level of $38.60. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $39.00 and $39.63.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cf Industries Ho have traded between a low of $35.18 and a high of $55.15 and are now at $38.85, which is 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

There is potential upside of 6.7% for shares of Cf Industries Ho based on a current price of $38.85 and an average consensus analyst price target of $41.44. Cf Industries Ho shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.64 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $45.81.

