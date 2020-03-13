Cerus Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CERS, ELGX, STAA, OSUR, RTIX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Cerus Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.52. Following is Endologix Inc with a sales per share of $2.17. Staar Surgical ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.36.

Orasure Tech follows with a sales per share of $2.94, and Rti Surgical Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $4.60.

