Cerus Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (CERS, ELGX, ALR, XRAY, STAA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Cerus Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -8,792.9%. Endologix Inc is next with a ROE of -8,432.7%. Alere Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -2,331.1%.

Dentsply Sirona follows with a ROE of -2,059.4%, and Staar Surgical rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 145.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dentsply Sirona on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $57.07. Since that call, shares of Dentsply Sirona have fallen 29.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.