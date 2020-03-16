Cerner Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.75%

Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.11 to a high of $61.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $60.68 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cerner Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $75.08. Since that call, shares of Cerner Corp have fallen 14.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Cerner Corp has traded in a range of $55.49 to $80.90 and is now at $59.25, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.