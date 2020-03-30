Cerner Corp Rises 6.17% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.90 to a high of $63.15. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $62.06 on volume of 882,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cerner Corp has traded in a range of $53.08 to $80.90 and is now at $63.33, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cerner Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $75.07. Since that call, shares of Cerner Corp have fallen 20.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.