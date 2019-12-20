Centurylink Inc has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Alternative Carriers Industry (CTL, VG, ZAYO, IRDM, CCOI)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Centurylink Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 15.50. Vonage Holdings is next with a a P/E ratio of 28.37. Zayo Group Holdi ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 55.93.

Iridium Communic follows with a a P/E ratio of 66.12, and Cogent Communica rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 152.04.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cogent Communica on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $57.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Cogent Communica have risen 7.9%. We continue to monitor Cogent Communica for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.