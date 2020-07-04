Centurylink Inc (CTL) Breaks Through Resistance at $9.58

Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $9.37 today and have reached the first resistance level of $9.58. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $9.73 and $10.09.

There is potential upside of 108.4% for shares of Centurylink Inc based on a current price of $9.43 and an average consensus analyst price target of $19.65. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.99 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Centurylink Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.16 and a high of $15.30 and are now at $9.43, 16% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% lower and 4.2% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Centurylink Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.78. Since that call, shares of Centurylink Inc have fallen 26.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.