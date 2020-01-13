Centurylink Inc (CTL) Breaks Through Resistance at $13.07

Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $12.98 today and have reached the first resistance level of $13.07. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $13.10 and $13.22.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Centurylink Inc have traded between a low of $9.64 and a high of $16.75 and are now at $13.07, which is 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Centurylink Inc has overhead space with shares priced $13.07, or 33.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $19.65. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.87, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $12.20.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Centurylink Inc on December 13th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.72. Since that call, shares of Centurylink Inc have fallen 5.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.