Centurylink Inc (CTL) Approaches New Upside Target of $10.07

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $9.35 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $9.75. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $10.07 and $10.79 will be of interest.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) has potential upside of 111.7% based on a current price of $9.28 and analysts' consensus price target of $19.65. Centurylink Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $12.59 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $13.25.

Centurylink Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.30 and a 52-week low of $8.95 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $9.28 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 1.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

