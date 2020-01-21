Centurylink Inc is Among the Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (CTL, VG, ZAYO, IRDM, CCOI)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Centurylink Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 16.37. Following is Vonage Holdings with a a P/E ratio of 32.63. Zayo Group Holdi ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 56.47.

Iridium Communic follows with a a P/E ratio of 73.15, and Cogent Communica rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 178.06.

