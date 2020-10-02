Century Communit is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CCS , TOL , KBH , PHM , LEN )

We looked at the Homebuilding industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Century Communit (NYSE:CCS ) ranks first with a gain of 11.93%; Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL ) ranks second with a gain of 1.46%; and Kb Home (NYSE:KBH ) ranks third with a gain of 1.44%.

Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM ) follows with a gain of 1.34% and Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.23%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Century Communit and will alert subscribers who have CCS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.