Century Casinos has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (CNTY, EVRI, MCRI, LVS, CZR)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Century Casinos ranks lowest with a sales per share of $6.05. Following is Everi Holdings Inc with a sales per share of $7.00. Monarch Casino ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $13.23.

Las Vegas Sands follows with a sales per share of $16.90, and Caesars Entertai rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $19.03.

