Century Casinos has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (CNTY, MGM, ERI, BYD, SGMS)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Century Casinos ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.33. Following is Mgm Resorts Inte with a FCF per share of $0.60. Eldorado Resorts ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.70.

Boyd Gaming Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.95, and Scientific Gam-A rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.40.

