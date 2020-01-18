MySmarTrend
Central Garden has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Household Products Industry (CENT, CENTA, ODC, WDFC, CHD)

Written on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 12:17am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Central Garden ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.39. Central Garden-A is next with a FCF per share of $1.39. Oil Dri Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.72.

Wd-40 Co follows with a FCF per share of $2.28, and Church & Dwight rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.54.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Church & Dwight and will alert subscribers who have CHD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

