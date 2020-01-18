Central Garden has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Household Products Industry (CENT, CENTA, ODC, WDFC, CHD)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Central Garden ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.39. Central Garden-A is next with a FCF per share of $1.39. Oil Dri Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.72.

Wd-40 Co follows with a FCF per share of $2.28, and Church & Dwight rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.54.

