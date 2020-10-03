Central Garden has the Highest Sales Growth in the Household Products Industry (CENT, CENTA, CHD, ENR, CLX)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest sales growth.

Central Garden ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,232.7%. Central Garden-A is next with a sales growth of 1,232.7%. Church & Dwight ranks third highest with a sales growth of 810.5%.

Energizer Holdin follows with a sales growth of 743.5%, and Clorox Co rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 368.0%.

