Central Garden has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Household Products Industry (CENT, CENTA, CHD, CLX, ENR)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Central Garden ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 28.3%. Central Garden-A is next with a projected earnings growth of 28.3%. Church & Dwight ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 17.0%.

Clorox Co follows with a projected earnings growth of 15.9%, and Energizer Holdin rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 13.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Energizer Holdin on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.27. Since that call, shares of Energizer Holdin have fallen 43.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.