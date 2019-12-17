MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Centerpoint Ener Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.39%

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 12:49pm
By James Quinn

Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.26 to a high of $26.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.37 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Centerpoint Ener. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Centerpoint Ener in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Centerpoint Ener share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.25 and a high of $31.42 and are now at $26.29, 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 0.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

Keywords: rebounders centerpoint ener

Ticker(s): CNP

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

www.mysmartrend.com | 522: Connection timed out

Error 522 Ray ID: 54726fcf0895ed5b • 2019-12-18 16:15:45 UTC

Connection timed out

You

Browser

Working
San Jose

Cloudflare

Working
www.mysmartrend.com

Host

Error

What happened?

The initial connection between Cloudflare's network and the origin web server timed out. As a result, the web page can not be displayed.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

Contact your hosting provider letting them know your web server is not completing requests. An Error 522 means that the request was able to connect to your web server, but that the request didn't finish. The most likely cause is that something on your server is hogging resources. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 54726fcf0895ed5b Your IP: 198.217.114.33 Performance & security by Cloudflare