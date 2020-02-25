Centerpoint Ener has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Multi-Utilities Industry (CNP, MDU, DTE, NI, UTL)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Centerpoint Ener ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.08. Following is Mdu Res Group with a a price to sales ratio of 1.38. Dte Energy Co ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.81.

Nisource Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.94, and Unitil Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.12.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Centerpoint Ener. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Centerpoint Ener in search of a potential trend change.