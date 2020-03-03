Centerpoint Ener (CNP) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $23.63

Shares of Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP) opened today above their pivot of $23.49 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $23.63. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $24.17 and $24.85.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Centerpoint Ener have traded between a low of $22.48 and a high of $31.17 and are now at $23.36, which is 4% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Centerpoint Ener has overhead space with shares priced $23.36, or 17.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $28.35. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.37 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.83.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Centerpoint Ener. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Centerpoint Ener in search of a potential trend change.