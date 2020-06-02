Centene Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Managed Health Care Industry (CNC , HUM , UNH , HQY , MOH )

Below are the top five companies in the Managed Health Care industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC ) ranks first with a gain of 6.70%; Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM ) ranks second with a gain of 6.43%; and Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH ) ranks third with a gain of 5.30%.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY ) follows with a gain of 4.71% and Molina Healthcar (NYSE:MOH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.23%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Centene Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Centene Corp in search of a potential trend change.