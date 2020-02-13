Celanese Corp-A is Among the Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CE , ALB , ASH , RPM , ECL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Celanese Corp-A (NYSE:CE ) ranks first with a gain of 2.46%; Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB ) ranks second with a gain of 2.41%; and Ashland Global H (NYSE:ASH ) ranks third with a gain of 0.96%.

Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM ) follows with a gain of 0.95% and Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.91%.

